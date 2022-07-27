adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target Lowered to €210.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €240.00 ($244.90) to €210.00 ($214.29) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of adidas to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC lowered shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of adidas from €193.00 ($196.94) to €155.00 ($158.16) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.38.
adidas stock traded down $6.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97. adidas has a twelve month low of $76.71 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.84.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 14.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in adidas by 111.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in adidas by 6.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in adidas in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
