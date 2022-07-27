adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target Lowered to €210.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €240.00 ($244.90) to €210.00 ($214.29) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of adidas to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC lowered shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of adidas from €193.00 ($196.94) to €155.00 ($158.16) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.38.

adidas stock traded down $6.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97. adidas has a twelve month low of $76.71 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.84.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. adidas had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Research analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 14.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in adidas by 111.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in adidas by 6.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in adidas in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

