Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMIGY. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,240 ($26.99) to GBX 1,830 ($22.05) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays upgraded Admiral Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($31.69) to GBX 2,560 ($30.84) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,330.00.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average is $32.93. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.