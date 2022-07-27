Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,123,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,793 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 5.65% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $182,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEIS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at $371,165.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

AEIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

AEIS opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.57. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $106.62.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.85%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.46%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Recommended Stories

