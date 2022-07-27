Adviser Investments LLC Acquires 298 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.92.
Insider Activity
Target Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $151.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.99. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Target Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Target (TGT)
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
- Microsoft’s Future Bright Despite Weaker Than Expected Q4 Earnings
- The Coca-Cola Company: Resilient In The Face Of Inflation
- 3 Mega Cap Tech Stocks to Mega Consider
- Upstart Stock Getting Attractive After an 82% Sell-Off
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.