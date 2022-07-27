Adviser Investments LLC Decreases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Adviser Investments LLC cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.4 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

WFC stock opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average is $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.98%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

