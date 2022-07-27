Adviser Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2022

Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.7% in the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of KO opened at $63.21 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $274.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.24.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.