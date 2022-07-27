Adviser Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.7% in the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of KO opened at $63.21 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $274.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.24.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

