Adviser Investments LLC Has $348,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,853,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $134.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.97.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

