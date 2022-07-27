Adviser Investments LLC Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average of $76.63. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

