Adviser Investments LLC Has $910,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.67.

