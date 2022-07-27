Adviser Investments LLC Increases Stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) by 347.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,357 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Neoleukin Therapeutics worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 39,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 18,688 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 130,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 55,480 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NLTX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $8.48.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

