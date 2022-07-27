Adviser Investments LLC Invests $514,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period.

SHY opened at $82.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.54. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.94 and a 1 year high of $86.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

