Adviser Investments LLC Sells 71 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Adviser Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 437.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,880.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $81,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $227.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $208.10 and a one year high of $306.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.80.

