Adviser Investments LLC Sells 7,700 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Adviser Investments LLC reduced its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FQAL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,164,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 52,141 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 253,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after buying an additional 23,136 shares during the period.

Shares of FQAL opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.08. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $42.49 and a twelve month high of $56.58.

