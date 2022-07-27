Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,969 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $236,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.09. 5,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,676. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.41. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

