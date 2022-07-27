Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 404,883 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,917,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,883 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.64% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $205,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,062,000 after purchasing an additional 844,052 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after buying an additional 651,343 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,525,000 after acquiring an additional 642,760 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,549,000 after acquiring an additional 442,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,366,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHD traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $72.46. 4,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354,806. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.63. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.86 and a one year high of $82.47.

