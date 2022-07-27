Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 501,137 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,648,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501,137 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.62% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $100,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 94,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 45,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $257,000.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

COMT stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,974. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.60.

