Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 502,053 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,701,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,053 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $551,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,161,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 695,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,423,000 after acquiring an additional 125,752 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 423,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 37,293 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.57. 98,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,906,277. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.