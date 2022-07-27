Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,748,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,922 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.6% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $314,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 492,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,753,000 after acquiring an additional 83,228 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 24,656 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.47. 9,921,539 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.10. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.