Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,491,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,343 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $117,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $29.38. The stock had a trading volume of 28,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,783,661. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average of $32.51. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

