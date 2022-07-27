Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 274,244 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274,244 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $160,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.53. The stock had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,725. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.