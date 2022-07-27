Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 74,147 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 652,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,147 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $150,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $206.77. 1,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,092. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.90 and a 200 day moving average of $221.63.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

