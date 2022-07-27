aelf 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.85 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last week, aelf has traded down 15% against the dollar. One aelf coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $86.19 million and $6.85 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,510.53 or 0.99933783 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00170447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003737 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00127556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00029274 BTC.

About aelf

ELF is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.io.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

