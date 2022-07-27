Aeon (AEON) Market Cap Hits $1.45 Million

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 27th. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0915 or 0.00000428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a market cap of $1.45 million and $4.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aeon has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.76 or 0.00714419 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002143 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

