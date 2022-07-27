Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AJRD. TheStreet cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE AJRD opened at $42.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

Insider Activity

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel L. Boehle sold 12,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $506,905.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,636.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aerojet Rocketdyne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJRD. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 43.2% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 58,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 17,745 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

