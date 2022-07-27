Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 14,271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,218,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEVA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut Aeva Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Aeva Technologies Stock Down 6.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1,145.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in Aeva Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,828,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,167,000 after purchasing an additional 418,864 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,829,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 1,646,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,828,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,247,000 after buying an additional 101,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeva Technologies

(Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.