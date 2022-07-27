Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 14,271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,218,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEVA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut Aeva Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.
Aeva Technologies Stock Down 6.9 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in Aeva Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,828,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,167,000 after purchasing an additional 418,864 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,829,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 1,646,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,828,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,247,000 after buying an additional 101,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aeva Technologies
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.
