AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Issues Earnings Results

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 19.20% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ AGNC traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.31. 300,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,211,360. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -75.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 21.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $133,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $172,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.