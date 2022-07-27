AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 19.20% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.0 %

AGNC traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,211,360. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.03. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 21.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Maxim Group dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

AGNC Investment Company Profile



AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

