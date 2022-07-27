AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 19.20% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.30. 261,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,211,360. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.03.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 21.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGNC. Barclays decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

