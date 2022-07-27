Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$88.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

TSE AEM opened at C$50.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$68.26. The firm has a market cap of C$23.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.60. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$48.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.47 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agnico Eagle Mines

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director Robert Gemmell sold 1,792 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.35, for a total transaction of C$135,027.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$226,050.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.