Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Announces $0.23 Monthly Dividend

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.234 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 153.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC opened at $76.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.03. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $77.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 3.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Agree Realty by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

