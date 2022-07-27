Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock Holdings Increased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $54,282,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,170,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,517,000 after acquiring an additional 739,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,322,000 after purchasing an additional 615,858 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,210,000 after purchasing an additional 581,884 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,515,000 after purchasing an additional 332,210 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $76.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $77.54.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.87%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

