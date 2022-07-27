Akumin (TSE:AKU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.63

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 19000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Akumin Trading Up 7.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$60.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.24.

Akumin (TSE:AKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$235.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$209.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that Akumin Inc. will post -0.7600001 EPS for the current year.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

