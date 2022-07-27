Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Reaches $0.0139 on Major Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $67.15 million and approximately $34.74 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00261371 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00096707 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00070530 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003624 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000323 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,846,817,224 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io.

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

