Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.74

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and traded as high as $5.29. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 738,939 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALDX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 13.60, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd C. Brady purchased 17,700 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,557.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,254.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 1,288,353 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3,594.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 975,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 948,747 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 371.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 756,593 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,105,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 739,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,423,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

