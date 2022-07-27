Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Short Interest Down 87.2% in July

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
AGNPF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37.
