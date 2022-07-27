Algorand Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. In the last week, Algorand has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and $92.13 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,350,068,087 coins and its circulating supply is 6,948,829,166 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

