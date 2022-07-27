Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $276.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Alkermes updated its FY22 guidance to $0.18 EPS.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Alkermes has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $33.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 93,747 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $2,610,853.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,299 shares in the company, valued at $26,967,127.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 93,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $2,610,853.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,299 shares in the company, valued at $26,967,127.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 7,474 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $211,215.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,449.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,221 shares of company stock worth $3,829,869. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at $56,494,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,756,000 after purchasing an additional 827,759 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,121,000 after purchasing an additional 316,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,369,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Alkermes by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 451,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 111,510 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Featured Stories

