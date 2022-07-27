Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Down 5.1%

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.68 and last traded at $27.88. 22,274 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,258,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.

ALKS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.13 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average is $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $276.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.01 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $715,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 232,306 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,597.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $715,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 232,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,597.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 93,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $2,610,853.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,967,127.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,869. Company insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

