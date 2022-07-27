Alpaca Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.36 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $35.19 million and $6.36 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001093 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance.

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

