Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $142.50 and last traded at $141.75. Approximately 1,353 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 605,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMR shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.17 and its 200-day moving average is $124.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Announces Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $20.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $2.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.90 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 152.74%. On average, analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 89.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Elizabeth Anne Fessenden sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $581,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,950.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $6,050,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

