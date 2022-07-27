Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $25.03 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $27.26 EPS.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.73. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,889,267,000 after acquiring an additional 23,452 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 710,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,984,369,000 after purchasing an additional 139,497 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 362.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,236,081,000 after purchasing an additional 348,078 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 243,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $681,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 162,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,945,000 after purchasing an additional 36,324 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.42.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

