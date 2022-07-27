Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Bank of America

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Bank of America from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s current price.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

Alphabet stock traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.67. The company had a trading volume of 616,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,775,468. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after buying an additional 331,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after buying an additional 116,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $14,477,662,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,702,590 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

