Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $140.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $167.50 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.95.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $105.02 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after acquiring an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after acquiring an additional 116,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $14,477,662,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.