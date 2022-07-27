Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $166,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,820.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Altair Engineering news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $166,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,820.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $124,261.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,764.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $603,485 over the last three months. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Stock Down 1.6 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 182.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 573 shares of the software’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the software’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $53.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.68. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $82.96. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $159.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altair Engineering

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

Featured Stories

