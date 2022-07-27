Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ ASPS opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.41. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $14.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)
- Microsoft’s Future Bright Despite Weaker Than Expected Q4 Earnings
- 3 Mega Cap Tech Stocks to Mega Consider
- The Coca-Cola Company: Resilient In The Face Of Inflation
- Upstart Stock Getting Attractive After an 82% Sell-Off
- One Reason to Be Bullish, One Reason to be Bearish After Walmart’s Profit Warning
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.