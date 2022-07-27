Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ ASPS opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.41. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $14.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. ( NASDAQ:ASPS Get Rating ) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.25% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.