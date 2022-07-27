Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Altra Industrial Motion has a payout ratio of 9.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $64.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 27,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22,287 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,371,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,388,000 after purchasing an additional 149,379 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,982,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,880,000 after purchasing an additional 67,144 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIMC shares. StockNews.com raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.