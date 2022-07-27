Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.54. 5,633 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 21,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $188.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 44.79%. The business had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.