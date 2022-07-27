AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $195.83. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $195.83, with a volume of 4,246 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.
AMCON Distributing Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $114.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing
About AMCON Distributing
AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMCON Distributing (DIT)
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.