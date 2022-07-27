AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $195.83. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $195.83, with a volume of 4,246 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

AMCON Distributing Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $114.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

