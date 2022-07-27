American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,922 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $149.38. The company had a trading volume of 100,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,985. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.31. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

