Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.60

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 57060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Americas Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.09. The stock has a market cap of C$111.94 million and a PE ratio of -1.08.

Americas Silver ( TSE:USA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$33.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

